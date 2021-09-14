Man struck by RCMP cruiser accused of attempting to flee hospital, biting officer: RCMP
A man who was seen carrying a weapon and struck by an RCMP cruiser during his arrest south of Wetaskiwin has been charged with several offenses, including assault.
Abraham Harvey Whitebear, 35, from Ermineskin Cree Nation was arrested Friday after RCMP received a report of a man walking down Highway 2A with a firearm. During the course of the arrest, Whitebear was hit by a police cruiser because he would not drop the firearm, according to RCMP.
Whitebear was taken to hospital with minor injuries following his arrest.
“While in hospital, he attempted to escape, was combative towards officers and assaulted one of the police officers by biting them,” said RCMP in a news release.
Police added Whitebear was not injured in that incident and remains in hospital “due to concerns for his well-being.”
Whitebear had been charged with:
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Assault with a weapon
- Obstructing a peace officer
- Assaulting a peace officer
- Being unlawfully at large
A court date for Whitebear has not been set yet, added RCMP.
-
'Iconic' Pickering landmark lands spot in the Guinness World Record booksThe iconic Pickering pedestrian bridge has landed in the record books, declared by the Guinness World Records as the longest enclosed pedestrian bridge in the world.
-
B.C. offers incentives like child care to recruit and retain health-care workersThe British Columbia government is offering nurses and other health-care professionals incentives like child care and support for housing and travel as part of a recruitment drive.
-
Province expanding rural ambulance services with 'largest hiring push in B.C.’s history'The British Columbia government is expanding rural ambulance services across the province in what it calls the "largest hiring push in B.C’s history" for the paramedic service.
-
No end in sight for rising natural gas pricesThanks to a hotter than usual summer and surging global demand for natural gas, energy experts say it will cost more to heat Alberta homes this winter.
-
$8-million boutique hotel planned for Windsor’s Little ItalyThere’s something new planned for Windsor’s Little Italy.
-
A week in, and so far so good in London-area schoolsManaging the return to school with the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 has proven to be a challenge in some areas of the province, but less so in the London region.
-
'They'll never really be gone as long as we remember them': Friend says of family who died in camper fireFamily and friends are struggling to come to terms with the unimaginable loss felt by everyone in the community after a couple and four children died in a camper fire on Sunday.
-
'I just want them back': Sask. anglers remember 2 friends who died in car crash hours after successful fishing tournamentTodd Taylor was laying down for a nap after an early morning of hunting when a message popped up on his phone – his cousin, Steve Taylor, and friend, Cody Strass, had died in a car crash.
-
Names of four fallen Calgary firefighters added to monument in annual ceremony"These members made the ultimate sacrifice while fulfilling their promise to the citizens of Calgary to respond to emergencies and to dedicate their lives to the protection of their community and their colleagues in the fire service."