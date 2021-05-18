Man struck by skateboard while intervening in assault on youth in Victoria

Police are seeking witnesses to a downtown Victoria assault that reportedly sent a youth to hospital last week.

The incident occurred on May 10, when officers received reports of a group of at least four people fighting in the 1300-block of Wharf Street.

When officers arrived at the scene around 9 p.m., the group had dispersed, but one youth was found suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the youth was the victim of an assault and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

As police investigated, they reviewed footage from a nearby surveillance camera and found that the youth had been attacked by at least two people, according to VicPD. The video also showed a bystander trying to intervene in the assault.

The bystander was reportedly punched, kicked and struck with a skateboard before leaving the scene. Police say the bystander, a man, has not contacted VicPD.

Police are now hoping to speak with the bystander and with anyone who may have more information on the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.