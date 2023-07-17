Man struck by train in hospital with critical injuries

One person is in hospital with what's described as critical injuries after being struck by a train.

Around 7 a.m. on Saturday, police said emergency crews were called to the area of Maitland Street and York Street.

A man was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

London police said there were no issues with the rail crossing and the incident did not happen at a crossing.

A person was also struck by a train in a different location on Sunday and died of their injuries.