Man struck by train in hospital with critical injuries
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Lead/Producer
Kristylee Varley
One person is in hospital with what's described as critical injuries after being struck by a train.
Around 7 a.m. on Saturday, police said emergency crews were called to the area of Maitland Street and York Street.
A man was taken to hospital with critical injuries.
London police said there were no issues with the rail crossing and the incident did not happen at a crossing.
A person was also struck by a train in a different location on Sunday and died of their injuries.
