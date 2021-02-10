A Thamesville man is facing multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a garage and hitting the homeowner with a 2x4 before fleeing the scene on foot.

Early Tuesday morning a man was awoken by an alarm to his detached garage and went outside to further investigate. Once there, he was confronted and threatened by a man with a knife.

The man hit him with a 2x4 and ran off.

Police responded to the break and enter report around 4 a.m.

Footprints in the snow helped to lead officers to the suspect who was found around 6 a.m. on Fraser Road.

As he was taken into custody, police say the suspect resisted arrest and failed to identify himself.

During a search, officers found a flick knife on the suspect.

Through investigation police were able to learn the man’s identity and found he also entered a barn on McGregor Line.

Joshua Peters, 41, of Thamesville has been charged with two counts of break and enter, uttering threats, assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous, obstruct police, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon and failing to comply with his release conditions.