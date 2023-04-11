Man stuck inside Talus Dome 'just wanted to go on an adventure'

"This is bad," thought the man who became stuck inside Edmonton's Talus Dome Sunday night.

Wakeem Courtoreille told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday he "just wanted to go on an adventure and I climbed up there and ended up slipping and falling through."

He tried to climb out three times and kept falling down.

"You think that if you get yourself in a sketchy situation you could get out. That wasn't the case here," Courtoreille said.

He thinks he was in there for about an hour and a half until firefighters rescued him.

"They [were] doing a good job, keeping me calm. 'You're going to be OK, you're going to get out."

He finally got out around 10 p.m. after firefighters removed one of the silver balls from the art structure.

Courtoreille was charged with mischief over $5,000.

A fence is now in place around the Talus Dome while it is repaired.