Man succumbs to injuries suffered in Kipps Lane apartment explosion

A man has died from injuries he sustained during a reported explosion and fire in a Kipps Lane apartment Monday.

First responders were called to 756 Kipps Lane around 4:30 p.m. for an explosion inside one of the units.

Crews found the 38-year-old victim in the lobby with severe burns to his body.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but has since succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the name of the deceased will not be released at his family's request.

The investigation continues but it's believed to be an accident and the circumstances are no longer considered suspicious.