Man suffering from gunshot wound limps from CTrain station into the Beltline

An early morning shooting has sent one man to hospital.

Emergency crews responded to a location near the Victoria Park-Stampede LRT station at around 6:45 a.m. Thursday following reports of a man in distress with a significant limp.

According to police, the injured man, suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg, was found at the Alpha House shelter a block east of the station.

He was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre by ambulance in stable, non-life threatening condition. EMS officials confirm the victim in in his early 20s.

It is not known where the shooting occurred.