Man suffering from gunshot wound limps from CTrain station into the Beltline
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Lead/Senior Digital Producer
Ryan White
An early morning shooting has sent one man to hospital.
Emergency crews responded to a location near the Victoria Park-Stampede LRT station at around 6:45 a.m. Thursday following reports of a man in distress with a significant limp.
According to police, the injured man, suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg, was found at the Alpha House shelter a block east of the station.
He was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre by ambulance in stable, non-life threatening condition. EMS officials confirm the victim in in his early 20s.
It is not known where the shooting occurred.
