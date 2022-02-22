Man suffers broken arm while arrested by Winnipeg police, IIU investigating

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) is looking into an incident where a man suffered an injury after being arrested by Winnipeg police.

The IIU said the incident happened on Feb. 17, when officers were called to Carriage Road around 10:17 p.m.

When the officers arrived, the IIU said a man became, "belligerent and aggressive" and police used force to arrest him.

The man was taken into custody and then taken to hospital.

While at the hospital, it was determined the man had a fractured humerus.

The IIU said this is classified as a serious injury and therefore it must investigate.

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident are asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

The IIU said no other details will be shared while the investigation is ongoing.