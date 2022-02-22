Man suffers broken arm while arrested by Winnipeg police, IIU investigating
The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) is looking into an incident where a man suffered an injury after being arrested by Winnipeg police.
The IIU said the incident happened on Feb. 17, when officers were called to Carriage Road around 10:17 p.m.
When the officers arrived, the IIU said a man became, "belligerent and aggressive" and police used force to arrest him.
The man was taken into custody and then taken to hospital.
While at the hospital, it was determined the man had a fractured humerus.
The IIU said this is classified as a serious injury and therefore it must investigate.
Anyone with information or video footage of the incident are asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.
The IIU said no other details will be shared while the investigation is ongoing.
-
Ukrainian Manitobans brace for worst as Russian troops move into eastern UkraineUkrainian Manitobans are bracing for the worst after Russian troops were ordered into two rebel-held regions in eastern Ukraine.
-
St. Clair College 'Polar Plunge' gets participants out in the snowThe annual Polar Plunge at St. Clair College had a different look this year.
-
Heart Month: Many Canadians with heart disease don't even know itExperts say there are still a lot of Canadians out there living with hypertension who may not even they're living with heart disease.
-
Rising cost of groceries leads to changes in Canadian shopping habits: SurveyPrices at grocery stores have gone up in Canada, and it's a change that hasn't gone unnoticed.
-
Edmonton hospital hoping to cash in on charity cryptoThe Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation (GRHF) is adding cryptocurrency to its donations roster.
-
Teenager arrested after 2 injured in reported stabbing at Surrey, B.C., schoolA teenager has been arrested following a reported stabbing on the grounds of Surrey's Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary that left two people injured Tuesday afternoon.
-
60 assaults reported in a single weekend in Vancouver, many of which were stranger attacksPolice in Vancouver are investigating dozens of assaults reported in a single weekend in the city.
-
Air ambulance transports 18-year-old to hospital following Lake Louise incidentAn 18-year-old man was flown to Calgary following an incident at Lake Louise Ski Resort.
-
Windsor’s recreation and culture programming grows as province moves to next reopening phaseThe City of Windsor’s says its recreation and culture openings continue to grow as the province moves to the next phase of reopening.