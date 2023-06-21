Man suffers critical injuries after being hit by car in Sherwood Park
CTV News Edmonton
Amanda Anderson
A 48-year-old man was seriously injured after being hit by a car on Monday.
It happened just before 6 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Wye Road and Sherwood Drive.
RCMP said the man was standing on the Wye Road median when a vehicle hit him.
The man was rushed to the University of Alberta Hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Police said the vehicle remained at the scene but there is no word yet on charges.
Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call the Strathcona RCMP at 780-467-7749.
