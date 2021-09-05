Man suffers head and leg injuries after driving into North Gower store

A man in his 20s is in hospital with head and leg injuries after crashing into a store in North Gower overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the Perkins Home Building Centre near the corner of Roger Stevens Drive and Fourth Line Road in North Gower at around 12:45 a.m. Sunday when a driver crashed through the wall of the building.

Ottawa firefighters had to extricate the driver and had him out of the wreckage by 1:30 a.m. Ottawa paramedics say he was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Why the driver crashed is currently unknown. Ottawa police are investigating.