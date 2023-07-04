Man suffers head injury trying to break up a fight in Grand Bend
OPP in Grand Bend are hoping members of the public will come forward after a man was found with a head wound over the weekend.
Around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called for an assault in the parking lot of a business in the area of Ontario Street/Highway 21 near Centre Street.
When they arrived, they saw a large crowd of people and a person laying on the ground with a head injury.
EMS attended and the person was taken to hospital.
Police later learned that the injured person had tried to break up a physical fight between two other men when he was injured himself.
While on scene, a person showed police a video of the events but left the area before they could get their information.
Anyone with information or who captured video or photos of the incident are asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.
