Man suffers life-altering injuries following crash in Georgian Bay Township

One man has been transported to hospital with life-altering injuries following a single-vehicle collision in Georgian Bay Township Thursday evening.

According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), it happened around 7 p.m. on Muskoka Road 34 between Art's Lane and Trillium Line. The driver of a motorcycle left the road surface, striking a rock face.

#SGBOPP have Muskoka Road 34 closed between Trillium Lane and Arts Lane for a single motorcycle crash 7 pm today. TTCI are on scene, alternate route take Cty Rd 17 from Coldwater.@gbtownship @SevernTownship ^DH

— OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) August 20, 2021

The 43-year-old driver from Midland was transported by Ornge to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-altering injuries.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP, Simcoe County Paramedics and Georgian Bay Fire attended the scene.

The OPP's Technical Traffic Collision investigators are assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.

