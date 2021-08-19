Man suffers life-altering injuries following crash in Georgian Bay Township
One man has been transported to hospital with life-altering injuries following a single-vehicle collision in Georgian Bay Township Thursday evening.
According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), it happened around 7 p.m. on Muskoka Road 34 between Art's Lane and Trillium Line. The driver of a motorcycle left the road surface, striking a rock face.
#SGBOPP have Muskoka Road 34 closed between Trillium Lane and Arts Lane for a single motorcycle crash 7 pm today. TTCI are on scene, alternate route take Cty Rd 17 from Coldwater.@gbtownship @SevernTownship ^DH— OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) August 20, 2021
The 43-year-old driver from Midland was transported by Ornge to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-altering injuries.
Southern Georgian Bay OPP, Simcoe County Paramedics and Georgian Bay Fire attended the scene.
The OPP's Technical Traffic Collision investigators are assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.
