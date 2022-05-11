Man suffers 'life-altering' injuries in Saanich stabbing

One man remained in hospital Wednesday with what police described as "life-altering" injuries after a stabbing in Saanich, B.C.

Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades says the altercation happened just before 1 a.m. outside a home on Santa Anita Avenue in the Strawberry Vale neighbourhood.

The perpetrator remains at large but police say the assault does not appear to have been random.

"While the victim was initially uncooperative with police in providing information, the priority for responding officers was to administer first-aid and immediate care," Anastasiades said in a statement Wednesday.

"Further attempts to speak to him are being made once he is medically able to, which we anticipate will be later today," he added.

Officers were canvassing the neighbourhood Wednesday morning, looking for witnesses and security camera video of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321. You can also report anonymously through the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.