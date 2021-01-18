Police are investigating after a man suffered “life-altering injuries” in an assault in downtown Victoria over the weekend.

Victoria police say the attack occurred on Friday in Bastion Square between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Investigators believe the man was walking through the square when he approached a group of roughly 10 youths.

A girl with blonde hair then allegedly threw a cup of water at the man, before he was “struck from behind by an unknown person.”

Police say the man was then taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of life-altering injuries that were sustained in the assault.

Investigators are now hoping to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 or call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.