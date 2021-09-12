Man suffers life threatening injuries after altercation in Brantford

Police arrested and charged a 23-year-old man with aggravated assault in Brantford on Sunday.

Shortly after 2 a.m. officers and paramedics responded to reports of a disturbance in the area of Sheridan Street and George Street.

Authorities say a man was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital in life threatening condition.

A second man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators say the two men are believed to have engaged in an altercation prior to the alleged assault taking place. Police are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.