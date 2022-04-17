Man dies in ATV crash in Innisfil Sunday
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Producer/Video Journalist
Dana Roberts
One person has died in a single-vehicle collision in Innisfil Sunday afternoon.
According to fire officials, it happened around 2:30 p.m. near Killarney Beach Road and Elizabeth Avenue. A 40-year-old man crashed his ATV vehicle into a hydro pole.
The man was transported to Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie with life-threatening injuries where he later died.
Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.
-
'You're going to fall in love:' Chilliwack bookstore lets customers adopt catsA bookstore in Chilliwack has launched a novel program that helps older cats in need of adoption find forever homes.
-
'I was shocked': Items worth thousands stolen for Calgary music shopA Calgary business is dealing with the aftermath of an overnight break-in where thousands of dollars worth of product was stolen.
-
Churches celebrate first major holiday since COVID-19 restrictions liftedAs members of The Way Church in Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood filed in for Easter service on Sunday morning, they were marking a significant milestone by gathering in-person for the first time.
-
Man assaults two strangers after sneaking in to Yaletown hotel, Vancouver police sayOne man was arrested at a Yaletown hotel Saturday night after he snuck in and assaulted two strangers, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
-
Alberta pilot aims to reduce surgery backlog, 'enhance sustainability' of anesthesia servicesIn an effort to help reduce surgery backlogs and increasing workloads for anesthesiologists, Alberta Health Services is piloting a new anesthesia care team model for cataract procedures.
-
Caught on camera: Black bears frolic on trampoline in Coquitlam, B.C.A Coquitlam resident was treated to a surprising show last week when two black bears discovered her backyard trampoline.
-
Easter Sunday celebrated at full capacity for first time since 2019When the COVID-19 pandemic began, places of worship were forced to close. With restrictions lifting many churchgoers were able to celebrate Easter weekend for the first time since 2019.
-
'Definitely seeing a lot of empathy': Larger tips from Canadians in 2022 helping restaurants reboundThanks to Canadians reportedly tipping more this year than in years past, some local restaurants are hopeful they can rebound from pandemic restrictions.
-
Four fox pups arrive at N.S. animal rehab centreSpring is normally a busy time of year at animal rehabilitation centres, and that holds true at Hope for Wildlife, in Seaforth, N.S.