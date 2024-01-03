Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Mississauga shooting
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Mississauga late Wednesday afternoon.
Peel police say it happened near Battleford Road and Glen Erin Drive at around 5 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.
No information about a suspect has been released.
SHOOTING:
- Battleford Rd/Glen Erin Dr #Mississauga
- Large police presence in area
- Victim transported to a local hospital
- U/K extent of injuries
- Will update as information is received
- Avoid area
- C/R at 5:00 pm
- PR240003091
-
B.C. government fined $710K for unsafe wildfire mitigation workBritish Columbia's government has been fined more than $700,000 after inspectors say they found unsafe wildfire mitigation practices at a site in the province's northeast.
-
The long-awaited Jeffrey Epstein documents have been released. Read them hereThe long-awaited documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on Wednesday. Read the 943 pages here.
-
'The black was staring back': B.C. couple discovers bear living under their deckA Duncan, B.C., couple are no strangers to wildlife encounters around their home on the Cowichan River, but they were shocked when they found out a large creature had moved in right underneath their deck.
-
Kitchener GO train changes Wednesday blamed on 'trespasser activity'GO Transit cancelled one its Toronto to Kitchener trains Wednesday night due to what it called ‘trespasser activity.’
-
Pedestrian and dog hit by car in Toronto's west endA pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a vehicle struck them and their dog in Toronto Wednesday night.
-
Osborne Village business gets paid for stolen items after restorative justice approachA trio of alleged shoplifters got a chance to right their wrongs.
-
Play cancelled in Victoria, B.C., amid Gaza tensionsThe playwright and actor in a play cancelled by Victoria's Belfry Theatre over potential local tensions linked to the war between Israel and Hamas says he's disappointed, but empathizes with the situation facing the venue.
-
Reports of vehicle on track at Barrie's Allandale Waterfront StationA police investigation is impacting Barrie's Go Train Service to Allandale Waterfront Station.
-
'High risk, low reward': critics slam Surrey mayor's policing PR campaignMayor Brenda Locke's latest tactic in her fight to keep the RCMP in Surrey is an advertising campaign that’s reportedly costing taxpayers roughly $500,000.