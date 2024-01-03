iHeartRadio

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Mississauga shooting


A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Mississauga late Wednesday afternoon. (CTV News Toronto/Jacob Estrin)

A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Mississauga late Wednesday afternoon.

Peel police say it happened near Battleford Road and Glen Erin Drive at around 5 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

No information about a suspect has been released.

SHOOTING:
- Battleford Rd/Glen Erin Dr #Mississauga
- Large police presence in area
- Victim transported to a local hospital
- U/K extent of injuries
- Will update as information is received
- Avoid area
- C/R at 5:00 pm
- PR240003091

— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 3, 2024
