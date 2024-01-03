Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Mississauga shooting

A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Mississauga late Wednesday afternoon.

Peel police say it happened near Battleford Road and Glen Erin Drive at around 5 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

No information about a suspect has been released.

SHOOTING:

- Battleford Rd/Glen Erin Dr #Mississauga

- Large police presence in area

- Victim transported to a local hospital

- U/K extent of injuries

- Will update as information is received

- Avoid area

- C/R at 5:00 pm

- PR240003091