Man suffers life-threatening injuries in southwest London collision
A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a serious collision in Southwest London Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews were first called to the intersection of Wonderland Road and Exeter Road around 7:45 a.m. for a reported three-vehicle collision.
Once on scene fire crews determined that a male driver needed to be extricated from one vehicle.
He was freed and has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have closed the intersection in all directions in order to investigate the collision.
#UPDATE Multiple road closures:
Wonderland Rd is closed for northbound traffic at Hamlyn St.
Wonderland Rd is closed for southbound traffic at Wharncliffe Rd.
Exeter Rd is closed for eastbound traffic at Wharncliffe Rd
Exeter Rd is closed for westbound traffic at Meadowbrook Dr. pic.twitter.com/bb5TFHdMoZ
The intersection is expected to be closed for some time.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing store, more to come…
