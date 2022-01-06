Man suffers potentially life-altering injuries after being stabbed in head: VicPD
Victoria police say a man is recovering after receiving "stab wounds to the head" on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. at a housing facility in the 800-block of Johnson Street, police say.
VicPD officers were called to the scene for reports of a man stabbing another man, and when police arrived they found a victim suffering from "potentially life-threatening" injuries.
Facility staff performed first aid until paramedics arrived and took the man to hospital by ambulance.
After he received treatment in hospital, police say, the man's injuries are now considered non-life-threatening, but potentially life-altering.
One man was arrested at the scene and taken to VicPD cells.
The suspect has a history of assault and drug trafficking convictions, police say, and he now faces recommended charges of assault causing bodily harm.
-
It's even too cold in Calgary for the ice sculptorsFor most Calgarians it's been so cold it hurts to breathe, but it turns out that even for folks who make a living out of snow and ice, this whole cold snap has been a bit much.
-
Some northern libraries open, others curbside only during lockdownLibraries around the region are responding differently to the latest lockdown. Some are staying open, in reduced capacities, while others are only offering curbside pickup.
-
COVID-19 outbreaks declared at hospitals in Orillia, HuntsvilleOrillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital is dealing with two separate outbreaks of COVID-19 with a combined 14 positive cases.
-
Colorado wildfire caused US$513 million in damage: officialsLast week's Colorado wildfire caused at least US$513 million in damage and destroyed nearly 1,100 homes and structures, officials said Thursday as they updated the toll of property lost in the most destructive wildfire in state history.
-
North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit backs more restrictions if hospitals become cloggedThe North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit says it is looking at changing the way it updates COVID-19 case counts in the region from reporting all cases to only sharing data on hospital admissions and people in ICU.
-
Kucherov has 2 assists in return, Lightning beat Flames 4-1Nikita Kucherov had a pair of nifty assists in his return from a lengthy injury during Tampa Bay's three-goal third period in the Lightning's 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.
-
Scratchbuilding landmarks: Local man creates replicas of historical sitesAn iconic historic building for the local arts scene has been miniaturized.
-
Edmonton Jewish group donates food to Muslim cold weather shelterA pair of faith groups in Edmonton teamed up Thursday to help keep people safe and fed during an extreme cold snap.
-
Winnipeg Jets could play games in Saskatoon to take advantage of relaxed COVID-19 rulesCurrent COVID-19 capacity restrictions in Manitoba may open up the door for NHL games in Saskatoon.