Man suffers serious burns, cat and snakes rescued, as fire breaks out in Forest Lawn
Crews battled a house fire in a southeast neighbourhood Wednesday morning that left one man with serious injuries.
Calgary Fire Department members responded to the 2200 block of 39th Street S.E., in the community of Forest Lawn, shortly after 10 a.m. following reports a house was on fire.
Three people were inside when fire broke out in the kitchen. A fourth resident came home and alerted the others. All managed to escape and a cat and two snakes were rescued from the home.
The efforts of fire crews prevented flames from spreading to neighbourhing homes but there was extensive fire and smoke damage to the initial home, and fire officials tell CTV News the building is uninhabitable.
According to EMS, a man with serious injuries was taken by ambulance from the scene to the Foothills Medical Centre in stable condition. CFD officials confirm the injured man was in his 50s who had sustained burns to the front of his body while attempting to douse the blaze with a fire extinguisher.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and officials say there were no working smoke alarms in home.
-
Stamps banged up as they prepare for Rider rematchThe Calgary Stampeders are trying to make it two in a row over the Roughriders as they face each other for the second straight week this Saturday night.
-
Officers investigate sudden death in downtown EdmontonThe Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is investigating a sudden death in downtown Edmonton Thursday evening.
-
'Substantial' increase in calls to Alberta poison info line about unapproved COVID-19 remedyCalls to Alberta’s poison and drug information service regarding the use of an unapproved remedy for COVID-19 are rising, say Alberta experts.
-
COVID-19 outbreak at care home in Victoria's Chinatown has endedThe COVID-19 outbreak at Victoria Chinatown Care Centre long-term care home is now over, Island Health says.
-
Alberta Sheriffs shutter drug house in Lloydminster after 100 incidentsAlberta Sheriffs closed a home in Lloydminster where RCMP responded to nearly 100 incidents since 2020.
-
Premier defends B.C.'s fourth wave pandemic struggle as Ontario controls DeltaPremier John Horgan is insisting British Columbia's fourth wave surge in cases and hospitalizations was unavoidable, even though Canada's most populous province continues to see low COVID-19 case counts and deaths.
-
Canadian Red Cross helps N.S. families after house fires in Debert and BrightonTwo house fires this week have displaced 10 people from homes in two Nova Scotia communities.
-
-
Scrap it or build it?: Mayoral hopefuls face-off on West LRT disputeFive candidates hoping to become Edmonton’s next mayor debated the future of the $2.6 billion West LRT expansion Thursday morning - with two candidates in favour of hitting the brakes on the project.