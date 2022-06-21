Man suffers serious injures in Brampton shooting: police
CP24 Web Content Writer
Chris Herhalt
A man is in serious but non-life-threatening condition in hospital after he was shot in a Brampton commercial plaza late on Monday night.
Peel Regional Police say they were called to Sandalwood Parkway West and Chinguacousy Road at 11:12 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
They arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where he remains.
A witness told CP24 she saw an orange colour Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck speed away from the scene.
Police taped off a section of the plaza’s parking lot near a Dairy Queen.
UPDATE
-injuries are non life threatening
-investigation continuing by 22 CIB https://t.co/usacA0pmDP
-
