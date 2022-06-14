Man suffers serious injuries after being stabbed by youth in Courtenay, B.C.
Comox Valley RCMP say three youths were arrested after a 62-year-old man was stabbed multiple times last week.
The assault occurred around 10:30 p.m. Friday outside of the Mexicana Beer and Wine Store in Courtenay.
At the time, Mounties received a report of a man being stabbed several times by three youth.
When officers arrived at the scene, the youths had already fled. However, police say the three young suspects were located just after midnight and arrested.
The victim was taken to hospital for serious injuries, police say. He's expected to recover from the stab wounds, according to RCMP.
"The Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit will be continuing the investigation into this serious and concerning assault," said police in a statement.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file 2022-8521.
