Man suffers serious injuries after being trapped at Toronto construction site

A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after becoming trapped at a construction site in Toronto.

According to police, the incident occurred around 2:57 p.m. at a construction site in the Lower Sherbourne and The Esplanade area.

About 45 minutes later, police said the person had been rescued and was being transported to hospital.

Toronto police said the man suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. He has been transported to a trauma centre for treatement.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating.

Lower Sherbourne was closed from Lakeshore to The Esplanade, but has since reopened.

