iHeartRadio

Man suffers serious injuries after stabbing in Toronto's east end

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

One man was taken to hospital this morning with serious injuries following a stabbing in Toronto’s east end, paramedics say.

It happened near Greenwood and Danforth at around 4:30 a.m.

Paramedics say a male in his 20s was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

12