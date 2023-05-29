Man suffers serious injuries after weekend stabbing, suspect facing multiple charges
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed during an altercation inside a south London, Ont. apartment building over the weekend.
According to the London Police Service, at approximately 9:20 p.m. on May 26, a man and woman were walking towards an apartment building on Baseline Road West, near Wharncliffe Road South, when a suspect male approached them and began arguing with the man.
Police said a physical altercation ensued outside the building, in which the suspect male followed the couple inside and then stabbed the male victim.
Officers later responded and the suspect male fled the scene on foot prior to police arriving on scene. The suspect was arrested without incident.
Police said a search of the suspect yielded two knives.
The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
As a result of the investigation, a 20-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:
- Aggravated assault
- Carry concealed weapon
- Possession of a weapon
- Break enter & commit
- Fail to comply with undertaking
- Breach of probation
The accused is due to re-appear in London court on Tuesday in relation to the charges.
