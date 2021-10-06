Man suffers serious burns, cat and 10 snakes rescued, as fire breaks out in Forest Lawn
Crews battled a house fire in a southeast neighbourhood Wednesday morning that left one man with serious injuries.
Calgary Fire Department members responded to the 2200 block of 39th Street S.E., in the community of Forest Lawn, shortly after 10 a.m. following reports a house was on fire.
Fire officials confirm four people were inside when fire broke out in the kitchen and all had managed to escape. Firefighters searched the home and rescued a cat and 10 snakes.
The efforts of fire crews prevented flames from spreading to neighbourhing homes but there was extensive fire and smoke damage to the initial home, and fire officials tell CTV News the building is uninhabitable.
According to EMS, a man with serious injuries was taken by ambulance from the scene to the Foothills Medical Centre in stable condition. CFD officials confirm the injured man was in his 50s who had sustained burns to the front of his body while attempting to douse the blaze with a fire extinguisher.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and officials say there were no working smoke alarms in home.
-
Three suspects assaulted woman for 'period of time': Manitoba RCMPThe Manitoba RCMP says a 29-year-old woman was assaulted for a “period of time” by a group of three women.
-
Assault in Norway House leads police to locate homicide victimOfficers with the Manitoba RCMP were able to locate the victim of a homicide, after an assault victim told them to go check in on her.
-
Transitional housing for victims of domestic violence proposed for Regina's Heritage neighbourhoodA Regina non-profit is hoping to turn a tiny-home concept into a big opportunity for those fleeing domestic violence.
-
Nikolaj Ehlers scores twice to lift Jets over Flames 3-2 in NHL pre-season actionSpeed can make all the difference in hockey and one of the Winnipeg Jets' fastest forwards continues to prove that.
-
Deadline passes for termination of unvaccinated staff at Windsor Regional HospitalWindsor Regional Hospital’s termination deadline for staff to get vaccinated has passed.
-
Cyclist sent to hospital after collision with Brantford police vehicleA male cyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision into an unmarked Brantford Police Service vehicle on Wednesday.
-
Strong earthquake in southwest Pakistan kills at least 23A powerful earthquake collapsed at least one coal mine and dozens of mud houses in southwest Pakistan early Thursday, killing at least 23 people as the death toll continued to creep higher. At least another 200 people were injured, an official said.
-
Nova Scotia Health to require proof of vaccine for hospital visitorsVisitors to Nova Scotia hospitals and other health care facilities will have to show proof of vaccination next week.
-
Convicted sex offender released from jail; expected to live in WinnipegOfficers with the Winnipeg Police Service are informing the public that a convicted sex offender, who is considered high-risk to re-offend in a sexual or violent manner against females, has been released from jail and is expected to live in Winnipeg.