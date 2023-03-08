Man suffers serious injuries following house fire in Toronto
A man in his 50s was sent to the hospital after a fire broke out in a Toronto home on Wednesday night.
Just before 6:20 p.m., Toronto police and firefighters were called down over reports of a house fire in the area of Neilson Road and Oakmeadow Boulevard in Scarborough.
Toronto Fire said they determined the fire was coming out of the garage and extinguished it before spreading to the rest of the home.
Paramedics said they rushed the man to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers say the roads are currently closed at Oakmeadow Boulevard and Creekwood Drive as emergency services investigate the cause and origin of the fire.
