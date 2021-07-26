Man suffers serious injuries from stabbing, two teens charged

A 21-year-old man is in hospital after an early morning stabbing in London's SoHo neighbourhood.

Police were called to the area of Horton and Wellington streets around 2 a.m. and found a man with serious injuries.

Two female suspects were arrested nearby and a knife was seized.

A 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman have been jointly charged with aggravated assault.

They will appear in court Monday.