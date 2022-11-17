iHeartRadio

Man suffers serious injuries in assault at Ottawa home


An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

A man suffered serious injuries in a morning assault in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency crews responded to a call for an assault at a home on Holland Avenue, near Wellington Street, just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Paramedics say a man was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Ottawa police confirm an investigation is underway into an assault at the home.

There is no word on any suspects.

