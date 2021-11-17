Man suffers serious injuries in Caledon crash

One person was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre after a multi-vehicle crash in Caledon Tuesday evening, according to Peel Paramedics.

The collision happened on Highway 10 near Old School Road, said paramedics.

The OPP posted on Twitter that the area remained closed for several hours before reopening at around 3:00 a.m.

The man in his 30s was transported to Toronto by Ornge to be treated for serious injuries, said paramedics.