Man suffers serious injuries in Centretown assault last weekend

Ottawa police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Centretown last weekend.

Police are investigating an assault at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Elgin Street and MacLaren Street.

Police say two men approached a man in his 50s and a verbal altercation turned physical.

"When frontline officers attended the scene, the man had sustained serious head injuries," police said in a media release.

The victim remains in hospital in stable condition.

Investigators are seeking witnesses to this incident.

Anyone with information or may have dashcam or cellphone footage is asked to contact the Central Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.