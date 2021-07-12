Man suffers serious injuries in Kitchener stabbing, police say

A Waterloo man suffered serious injuries in a stabbing in Kitchener over the weekend, according to police.

Officers were called to a residence in the area of Joseph Street and Queen Street South around 2:50 a.m. Sunday. In a release, police said the 25-year-old man was taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of stab wounds.

Police said they believe this was a targeted incident and there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.