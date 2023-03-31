Man suffers serious injuries in Lowertown stabbing

Ottawa police are looking for witnesses to an overnight stabbing in Lowertown.

Officers located a man in the area of Rideau and Charlotte streets at approximately 3 a.m. Friday with stab wounds. He was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators believe the assault incident occurred between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or has dash-cam or CCTV footage of the area is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Central Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.