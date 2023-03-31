iHeartRadio

Man suffers serious injuries in Lowertown stabbing


Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police are looking for witnesses to an overnight stabbing in Lowertown.

Officers located a man in the area of Rideau and Charlotte streets at approximately 3 a.m. Friday with stab wounds. He was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators believe the assault incident occurred between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or has dash-cam or CCTV footage of the area is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Central Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.

