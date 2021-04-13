Man suffers serious injuries in Port Hardy machete attack

Mounties on Vancouver Island say there is no risk to the public after a Port Hardy man suffered serious injuries in a machete attack.

RCMP received several 911 calls from the Chancellor Heights trailer park just after noon Monday.

Investigators say the victim had gone to another man’s residence to confront him about a family member who had been shot with an airsoft gun the day before.

When the victim arrived, the suspect allegedly went into his residence and returned with a machete, striking the victim and causing serious injuries, according to police.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital by witnesses.

When police arrived at the scene, the suspect was arrested without incident and a search of the residence was conducted, police said Tuesday.

The RCMP investigation is ongoing. Police say the victim and suspect are known to each other and there is no danger to the public.

The suspect was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on April 19.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.