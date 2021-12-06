Man suffers serious injuries in snowmobile incident in Ottawa's west end

A 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries after he was thrown off a snowmobile in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency crews responded to the area of March Valley Road and Cameron Harvey Road just before 1 p.m. Sunday for a snowmobile incident.

Ottawa Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa the victim was thrown off the snowmobile.

Paramedics treated the victim for lower extremity injuries on the scene, and he was airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to the Ottawa Hospital Trauma Centre in serious condition.