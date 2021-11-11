Man suffers serious stab wounds in targeted attack near Innisfail, Alta.
Staff
CTV News Calgary
Innisfail RCMP believe suspects involved in a stabbing that seriously injured a man at a rural property in Red Deer County may have been driving a "delivery type vehicle."
Police were called to the property just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and arrived to find a 36-year-old man suffering "multiple" stab wounds.
"Evidence was recovered at the scene with the assistance of Police Dog Services and the Innisfail Integrated Traffic Unit," police said in a release.
The victim was flown to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance where he remains in stable condition.
Police believe it was a targeted attacked linked to the drug trade.
Anyone with information is asked to call Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3342 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
