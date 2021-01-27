Police say a man suffered a stab wound following a disturbance in Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to Madeleine Street around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a disturbance involving a person with a knife.

They say a 24-year-old man suffered a stab wound following a verbal dispute.

Officers who arrived on scene had to perform life-saving measures by applying a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As the result of the investigation an 18-year-old Kitchener woman has been charged with several criminal offences, including aggravated assault.

She is set to appear in court in March.