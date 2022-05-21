Man suffers third degree burns after garage fire in Toronto

A man has critical injuries after a two-alarm fire at a garage in Scarborough Saturday morning.

At around 5:05 a.m., emergency crews responded to a fire at a bungalow and a person on fire in the area of Homestead Road And Coronation Drive.

The home’s garage was fully engulfed with flames, Toronto police said.

A man was located and rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition.

The man suffered third degree burns to 90 per cent of his body, Toronto Fire said.

Fire crews were able to knock down the fire in the garage.

The fire did not spread to neighbouring homes.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.