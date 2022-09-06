Man surrenders to Sudbury police after armed standoff
A 47-year-old man is facing weapons-related charges after a verbal argument in the Greater Sudbury community of Onaping escalated, leading to an overnight standoff, police say.
Officers were called to a home on Glenview Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday about a weapons complaint, Sudbury police said in a news release.
"Information provided was that individuals had been involved in a verbal argument outside a home and as a result of the argument, a resident had returned with what was believed to be a firearm," police said.
"Patrol officers arrived in the area and set up containment of the home while members of our emergency response unit arrived on scene in order to establish communications with the man who was inside the residence."
The man exited the home and surrendered to police just before 4 a.m. without incident.
He has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and careless use of a firearm.
The accused is in custody pending a bail hearing Tuesday.
"Patrol officers remain on scene as detectives in the major crime section of our criminal investigation division will be applying for a search warrant of the residence," police said.
The allegations have not been proven in court.
