Man survives being trapped, crushed in Calgary garbage truck
A man is lucky to be alive after he was trapped and compacted inside a garbage truck in Calgary on Tuesday.
The Calgary Fire Department was called to help with a "confined space rescue" in the 3000 block of 17th Avenue S.E. at about 10:20 a.m., officials said.
They say a garbage truck driver was working on emptying dumpsters in the area and compacting them when he heard something from the back of his truck.
"(He) checked his camera and saw that there was a person in the back of his truck amongst all the garbage," officials said in a statement. "He immediately stopped the vehicle and went to the back to try and help."
After EMS arrived and assessed the patient, a CFD technical rescue team was brought in with equipment to help get him out.
Fire officials say the man "sustained moderate injuries from the compaction process."
"Had the garbage truck been full, his injuries would have been much more serious, if not fatal," said District Chief Brent Neil in a release.
The man was taken to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition by EMS.
There is no information about how the victim came to be in the dumpster.
