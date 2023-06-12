Man suspected of arson in Surrey at large: RCMP

One week after police say a fire was intentionally set outside a business in Surrey, they’re seeking the public’s help identifying the arson suspect.

The fire was allegedly set at the front entrance of a building in the 13900 block of 100 Avenue on June 5 around 12:45 p.m., according to Surrey RCMP.

Mounties and Surrey Fire Service both attended the scene of the blaze, which was quickly extinguished and resulted in minimal damage.

In a statement issued Monday, Surrey RCMP confirmed no injuries were reported.

“It is clear that the fire was deliberately set, however the motive is unknown,” the release reads.

The suspect was seen running from the scene, according to Mounties, who have released two photos of him.

He’s described as a white man who was wearing a grey hoodie with a green shirt underneath, as well as grey shorts, black shoes, low cut socks and a dark backpack.

Anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed something suspicious, or who recognizes the suspect, is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.