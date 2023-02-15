Man suspected of assaulting North Vancouver dog walker arrested; victim speaks out

A North Vancouver dog walker has mixed emotions after learning the man accused of attacking her last month turned himself in over the weekend.

Lisa Adams spoke to CTV News on Wednesday, shortly after North Vancouver RCMP released a statement about the arrest, and subsequent release, of the man suspected of assaulting her on Jan. 23.

“I would like to see charges laid; I would like to see a follow through and an example be made of these people,” Adams said.

She took cellphone video of the altercation in McCartney Creek park, which she describes as a frequently used off-leash commercial dog park.

Adams says she was out walking five dogs when she came across a couple whose dogs, like hers, were off leash.

While she’s still unclear why the woman began yelling profanities at her, what happened next left her traumatized.

Video shows a man approaching Adams as she can be heard shouting, "Get away from me." The man allegedly knocked her phone out of her hand.

She says the man swung at her before she could hit record, and once he’d smacked her phone to the ground, the violence began.

“He threw me down on my back and the punching started,” said Adams.

A man turned himself in to police and has been co-operating with the investigation, which North Vancouver RCMP say is ongoing.

“On Feb. 11, that suspect was arrested for assault and subsequently released on conditions,” Mounties wrote in Wednesday’s release.

When she last spoke with Mounties on Saturday, Adams says, she was told the man is due to appear in court in the coming months.

North Vancouver RCMP have not identified the man, and while Adams thinks they should, she doesn’t personally plan to share his name.

“I didn’t share my story to shame and blame. I want people to know there are people out there doing these things,” said Adams, who only sent video of the alleged assault to personal contacts in private group chats. From there, the video went viral.

“I’m confused, a little bit concerned, but also a little bit relieved. I’m a mix of emotions, but that’s not a reason for me to stoop to this man’s level and spread more hate,” she added.

Her concern stems from the fact that her last conversation with Mounties left her feeling as though she may be blamed for standing up for herself when the woman was allegedly verbally assaulting her.

“Everyone has a right to say, ‘You don’t have a right to talk to me like that,’ without them putting their hands on you,” Adams said.

When asked if she had a message for the man who turned himself in, she referred to him directly.

“What you did will forever change my life,” Adams said. “I hope this will be a turning point in your life when you decide you will never ever treat anyone the way you treated me that day.”

Adams returned to the park Monday for the first time since the attack, and says she’s been overwhelmed by support from the community.

“By being more friendly, being more kind, smiling at each other—we will create a culture of kindness. That is what needs to happen,” she said.