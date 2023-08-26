Man suspected of stealing 10K worth of fossils from Vancouver rock and gem store at large

A man suspected of stealing more than $10,000 worth of merchandise from a rock and gem store in South Vancouver remains at large, and police are hoping the public can help find him.

The Vancouver Police Department released two pictures of the suspect on Friday, more than three months after the alleged theft at the Rubble Rock and Gem.

Adam Kelliher, the owner of the South Vancouver shop—which is one of four locations across the Lower Mainland—believes the man stole at least 10 rare items on two separate visits.

“He came in a few days before and he looked around but didn’t buy anything, which is kind of odd. We’re a big destination shop, so people usually come in with something on their minds,” he told CTV News Friday.

When the same man returned on May 22 and once again left without purchasing anything, Kelliher immediately checked the store’s security cameras. In the video, it appeared the man had pocketed a few items, he said.

The missing items include various rare fossils, including ones from Wyoming and Yorkshire, England.

“Theft started becoming an issue when we opened a bigger store,” said Kelliher, explaining the location was only about a year old.

“I’ve had my car broken into at least seven times because I work here late. I’ve told police I’m literally at the point where I’m ready to wait with a baseball bat outside. I think anyone who’s had to clean up broken glass that many times would feel the same,” he said.

Kelliher said the suspect looked “nerdy” and more clean-shaven than 90 per cent of his usual customers.

Police describe the suspect as bespectacled and having short, clean-cut dirty-blonde hair, a medium build and standing roughly 5’7” tall.

He was wearing dark pants and a dark, long-sleeved shirt while allegedly stealing the precious merchandise, according to the VPD.

Police said in their statement that the suspect was carrying a black, cross-body bag.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call 604-717-4022.