A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Halifax Wednesday night.

At 10:09 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to the area of Connaught Avenue and Windsor Street after receiving reports of gunshots.

Once officers arrived, they say they located evidence that a shooting did take place.

Shortly after, at 10:38 p.m., police were notified that a man with possible gunshot wounds arrived at the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in Halifax with life-threatening injuries.

According to Debbie Purvis, a spokesperson with the Nova Scotia Health Authority, the hospital is in lockdown.

"It is a measure to protect the safety of patients, visitors and staff," explained Purvis in an email to CTV News. "It does not mean patients will not be seen or allowed in, but access is controlled."

South bound vehicle and pedestrian traffic was blocked on Connaught Avenue between Windsor Street and Chisholm Avenue for multiple hours, but has since reopened.

Investigators from the Patrol and the General Investigation Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division are on the scene.

The investigation, which is in its early stages, is ongoing. Police have not released any details on any potential suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.