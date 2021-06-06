Man sustains 'multiple traumatic injuries' in northeast Calgary assault

A man is in serious, potentially life threatening condition, following an early morning stabbing in northeast Calgary.

EMS tells CTV News that police called them to respond to a scene in the 1200 block of Falconridge Drive N.E. for reports of a stabbing at about 5 a.m.

Officials say the victim had been stabbed and sustained "multiple traumatic injuries" as a result of the attack.

He was taken to hospital in serious, potentially life threatening condition.

Calgary police have not released any details on the incident.