Man taken into custody after dramatic standoff with police in Saanich
One man was taken away in an ambulance after a dramatic standoff with police in Saanich, B.C., on Thursday afternoon.
It is not clear what prompted the initial call to police, but officers responded with guns drawn to the scene of a heavily damaged four-door sedan on Cook Street near Oakmount Road.
Officers could be heard trying to negotiate with a man standing behind the damaged car before several loud popping sounds were heard and police rushed in to get him on the ground.
The man was put onto a stretcher and taken from the scene in an ambulance.
Firefighters were also on scene and traffic along Cook Street was blocked in both directions.
Saanich police said in a statement on Twitter shortly after noon that one person was taken into custody and there are "no public safety concerns at this time."
Police said the area would be closed to traffic "for some time."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
