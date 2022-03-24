Man taken into custody after 'suspicious' death: Manitoba RCMP

Officers with the Manitoba RCMP have taken a 22-year-old man into custody following what they describe as a “suspicious” death.”

On Wednesday at around 5:50 p.m., Mounties responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in the RM of Reynolds.

Officers and EMS went to the scene, where they found a 39-year-old man with critical injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 22-year-old man, who also lives at the home where the victim was found, was not hurt. RCMP took him into custody.

RCMP officers in Steinbach, as well as the major crimes and forensic identification services, are investigating the incident.