Man taken into custody at Conestoga Mall

A man has been taken into custody at Conestoga Mall on Thursday afternoon.

There was an increased police presence at the mall while officers investigated.

A 40-year-old Kitchener man was arrested in relation to multiple warrants, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

Police said there was no concern for public safety.

Officials said the arrest wasn't connected to a robbery at a telecommunications store on Thursday morning. Two suspects in that investigation remain at large.

Currently on scene in the area of Conestoga Mall in Waterloo. One individual is in custody.



There will be a large police presence in the area. There is no concern for public safety.



More information will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/DvW8BN2P3b