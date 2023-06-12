Man taken into custody following police standoff in Brantford

A male suspect was arrested Saturday evening in Brantford following an assault that sent one to person to hospital.

In a media release, Brantford Police Service said officers were called to an apartment building on Wellington Street around 7 p.m., after receiving multiple reports of a disturbance.

Police said when they arrived at 129 Wellington St., they found the victim who had been assaulted. When attempting to arrest a male suspect, police said he locked himself in an apartment.

Residents in that apartment building and another one at 150 Darling St. were asked to shelter in place and remain in their apartments.

UPDATE #1: Out of an abundance of caution, police are asking residents within 129 Wellington St to shelter in place and remain within their apartments as officers work to arrest the male suspect and safely resolve the situation. https://t.co/oIiZ7LBq7Z pic.twitter.com/BCcnVuvjbL

Five hours later, police said the accused surrendered himself and was taken into custody without incident around 12 a.m.

The shelter in place order was lifted shortly after.

UPDATE #3: Male suspect in custody; incident safely resolved. Shelter in place order has been lifted. BPS would like to thank residents for their cooperation while officers worked to safely resolve the situation. https://t.co/gU07Q3YwDG pic.twitter.com/rPAyGC8j2b