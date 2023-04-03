Man taken into custody, multiple people injured in downtown Calgary stabbings and assault

At least three people were stabbed and a fourth assaulted in an attempted robbery on Monday amid a spurt of violence in downtown Calgary.

The first incident took place at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Fourth Street, around 12:45 p.m. where someone was stabbed.

The victim was transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

At around 1:10 p.m., police arrested a man at the intersection of Eighth Avenue S.E. and Fourth Street, following a confrontation with officers.

Police say at least three people were stabbed and another was assaulted while the man was trying to steal their purse, in the areas between the 600 block of Fifth Avenue S.W. and 400 block of Fourth and Fifth Avenues S.W..

The victims received a range of injuries between minor and serious. They're all in stable condition.

BOW VALLEY COLLEGE

Around 1 p.m., Alex Lau was waiting at the corner of Fifth Avenue and First Street when he says he felt someone on his left side.

"I looked to the left and there's a man with a blade in his hand," he said. "And he tried to attack me - stab me. I watched his shoulder and moved up a little bit and I can feel something happen.

"And then I walked around to the light pole, circled around and he left and tried to stab another car window."

Lau says he watched as the man tried to stab another car's door with his blade. Then Lau recalled going into Bow Valley and telling security about what was going on.

He says he managed to avoid being stabbed.

"We still had some distance (between us)," he said.

Lau said he had come to Calgary from Hong Kong, where he experienced the 2019 protests. While he doesn't feel terribly unsafe in downtown Calgary, he says you have to pay attention.

"Be alert," he said.

He also said the Calgary police response was positive.

"They did a good job," he said. "They found it (the blade) on him pretty fast."

Lau made a statement to police about the incident.

